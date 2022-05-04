Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Given New €11.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.40 ($12.00) to €11.50 ($12.11) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NRDBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Pareto Securities downgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from €9.50 ($10.00) to €9.60 ($10.11) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 113 to SEK 118 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.21.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Nordea Bank Abp’s payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

About Nordea Bank Abp (Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.