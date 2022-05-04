Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target Increased to SEK 118 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from SEK 113 to SEK 118 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NRDBY. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €9.50 ($10.00) to €9.60 ($10.11) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.21.

Shares of NRDBY stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $13.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%. Nordea Bank Abp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

