Nortech Systems (NSYS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter.
NASDAQ:NSYS opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.32. Nortech Systems has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.03.
Nortech Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.
