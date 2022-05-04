Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.53.

NWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.40.

NWN opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.72. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

