Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post earnings of ($1.80) per share for the quarter.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NCLH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 147,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,867,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 372.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

