Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvation Bio Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates for unmet needs in oncology. Nuvation Bio Inc., formerly known as Panacea Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

NUVB has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.70. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,457,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,561,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 86,881.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 37,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 2,424.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 51,093 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio (Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvation Bio (NUVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.