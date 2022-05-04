Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JHAA)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock remained flat at $$9.33 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 13,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,797. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHAA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,035 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.