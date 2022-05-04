Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE JFR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,811. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $10.65.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
