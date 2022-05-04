Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

NYSE JFR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,811. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $835,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.