Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:JGH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,508. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $16.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 37.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 28,776 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

