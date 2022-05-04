Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:JLS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,312. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

