Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:JLS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,312. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.23.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.