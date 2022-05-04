Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE JPT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.25. 2,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,625. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

