Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.
JPC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,985. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.
About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
