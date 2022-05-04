Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

JPC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,985. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPC. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,272,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,422,000 after buying an additional 174,165 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

