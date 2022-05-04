Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of JPS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. 13,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,691. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,602,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 619,145 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 465.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 67,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,232,000 after acquiring an additional 53,924 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

