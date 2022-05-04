Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.
Shares of JPS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. 13,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,691. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.
