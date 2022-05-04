Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

NUWE opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.94. Nuwellis has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 69.75% and a negative net margin of 247.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nuwellis by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis during the third quarter valued at about $464,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuwellis by 17.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis during the third quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

