nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

NVT opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.44. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.