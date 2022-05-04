NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Mizuho

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NXPI. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.05.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $178.07 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $164.75 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

