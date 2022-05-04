Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OSH traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.66. 6,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,690. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $1,494,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,073,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,645,155.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 233,271 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,945 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

