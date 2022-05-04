Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.42.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

