Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) Short Interest Up 18.6% in April

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oconee Federal Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFED opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Oconee Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $133.92 million, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Oconee Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:OFED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Oconee Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

In other news, EVP Charles Todd Latiff sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $47,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oconee Federal Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Oconee Federal Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

