Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OfferPad Inc. provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc., formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc., is based in CHANDLER, Ariz. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Offerpad Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 9.50.

OPAD stock opened at 5.27 on Wednesday. Offerpad Solutions has a 52 week low of 2.96 and a 52 week high of 20.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 5.76.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The business had revenue of 867.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 673.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 3.98 per share, for a total transaction of 99,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Ohara purchased 10,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Offerpad Solutions by 880.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter worth about $97,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

