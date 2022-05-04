Olaplex (OLPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Olaplex has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Olaplex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Olaplex alerts:

OLPX stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

In other Olaplex news, CFO Eric Tiziani purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.