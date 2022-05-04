Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Short Interest Up 27.7% in April

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the March 31st total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. Old Republic International has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Walker bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,095 shares of company stock worth $99,404. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,333,000 after acquiring an additional 265,807 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 154,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 67,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

