Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Walker bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $99,404 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 159.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 64.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

