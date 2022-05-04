Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 145,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $49,897,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $42,856,000. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $19,904,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $9,952,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMGA stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. Omega Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 19.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

