Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

Omnicom Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Omnicom Group has a payout ratio of 39.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $7.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

NYSE:OMC opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $704,112 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 381,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

