OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given New €50.00 Price Target at Barclays

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from €48.00 ($50.53) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OMVKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($61.05) to €53.00 ($55.79) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €64.50 ($67.89) to €48.40 ($50.95) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($56.84) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OMV Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.85.

OMVKY stock opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.72.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

