ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ON24 Inc. provides cloud-based digital experience platform. The company’s platform portfolio of interactive, personalized and content-rich digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data at scale. ON24 Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair lowered ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of ONTF opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. ON24 has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $43.30.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON24 will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other ON24 news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $319,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,603,750 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ON24 by 453.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ON24 by 237.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ON24 by 2,164.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

