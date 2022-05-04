Oncology Institute (TOI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Oncology Institute has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ TOI opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. Oncology Institute has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.88.
About Oncology Institute (Get Rating)
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.
