Oncology Institute (TOI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Oncology Institute has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TOI opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. Oncology Institute has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,132,000.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

