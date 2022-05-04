ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Short Interest Update

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 5,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after buying an additional 2,614,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,938,000 after buying an additional 194,287 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,317,000 after buying an additional 246,454 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,015,000 after buying an additional 53,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,324,000 after buying an additional 56,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

OKE opened at $65.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

