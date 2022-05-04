ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $65.12 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

