OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Short Interest Update

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 892,900 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $545.21 million, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.61. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.99 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OneSpan will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

OneSpan Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.