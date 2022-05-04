OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.99 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. OneSpan has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $545.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 809.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OneSpan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

