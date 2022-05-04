OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.99 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.
NASDAQ OSPN opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. OneSpan has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $545.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.61.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 809.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About OneSpan (Get Rating)
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
