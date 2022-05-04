Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$118.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ONEXF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Onex from C$125.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.50.

OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $60.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 16.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.08. Onex has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $79.83. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 68.81%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.0777 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.03%.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

