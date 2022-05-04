Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $241.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Onto Innovation updated its Q2 guidance to $1.16-1.35 EPS.

NYSE ONTO opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $106.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 171.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 46.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

