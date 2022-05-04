Ontrak (OTRK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Ontrak has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 49.63% and a negative net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. Ontrak has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $13.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ontrak from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ontrak by 131.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 331.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 485,905 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

