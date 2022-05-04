Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

OOMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.08.

OOMA opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $50.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Ooma by 5.6% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Ooma by 25.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ooma during the fourth quarter worth about $774,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ooma by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ooma by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,891,000 after purchasing an additional 77,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

