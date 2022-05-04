Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of OPNT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.40. 486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,569. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $98.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $37.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 481.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.