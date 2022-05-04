Oppenheimer Comments on Akoustis Technologies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.37.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 473.95%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

In related news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,433.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Michael Mcguire purchased 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elemental Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,365,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after buying an additional 573,677 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,820,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after acquiring an additional 570,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 1,590.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 344,722 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 954,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 326,440 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

