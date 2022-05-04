Oppenheimer Comments on The Timken Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Timken in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Timken’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TKR. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.10.

NYSE TKR opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. Timken has a 1-year low of $55.32 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timken (Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.