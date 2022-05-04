Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.91.
Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.80. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $582.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
HELE opened at $207.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.80. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $189.65 and a fifty-two week high of $256.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.
