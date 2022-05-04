OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.
OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of OraSure Technologies stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,631. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $452.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of -0.26.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.
OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.
