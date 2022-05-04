O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $720.25.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $603.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $687.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $669.59. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $519.32 and a 52 week high of $748.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

