Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OESX. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.44.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $86.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38.

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.48 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 14.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 40,194.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

