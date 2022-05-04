Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
In related news, Director Dan F. Smith purchased 13,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary A. Lindsey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 69,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,259. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
OEC stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $978.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.64.
Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $392.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.51 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is 3.60%.
Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.
