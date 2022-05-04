Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

In related news, Director Dan F. Smith purchased 13,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary A. Lindsey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 69,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,259. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OEC stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $978.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $392.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.51 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is 3.60%.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.