OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

OSIS stock opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.03. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $76.09 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $290.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OSI Systems (Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.