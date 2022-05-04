Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. On average, analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

OR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 75,860 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth about $3,149,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 68,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.