Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$50.67 million during the quarter.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Shares of OR stock opened at C$15.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$13.60 and a 12-month high of C$18.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -148.94%.

OR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.59.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.