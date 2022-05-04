OTR Global Downgrades Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) to Positive

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROST. Cowen lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.60. 18,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,916. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

