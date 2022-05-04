OTR Global Lowers Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) to Positive

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BURL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.60.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,013. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.32 and its 200 day moving average is $241.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $171.15 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.