OTR Global Lowers Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) to Positive

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BURL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.60.
Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,013. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.32 and its 200 day moving average is $241.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $171.15 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
