Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Martin Vazquez Sells 5,000 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,032.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $915,400.00.
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Martin Vazquez sold 1,030 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $40,963.10.
- On Tuesday, March 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $217,550.00.
Shares of OM stock opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $60.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.93.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth $92,901,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,821,000 after acquiring an additional 999,308 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after acquiring an additional 813,138 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 834,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,270,000 after acquiring an additional 621,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth $26,413,000.
About Outset Medical (Get Rating)
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
